The 45th Rally Islas Canarias gets properly serious today with first of 17 special stages, Valsequillo, getting underway from 10h22 local time.
Measuring 11.91 kilometres in length, the first of two visits to Valsequillo is followed by San Mateo (13.86 kilometres), Tejeda (13.66 kilometres) and Santa Lucía (12.94 kilometres), which are all run twice ahead a single charge through the 1.53-kilometre Las Palmas de Gran Canaria street stage, which rounds out the first day’s action.
The first run through Valsequillo (SS1) and the second pass of Santa Lucía (SS8) will be shown live onFacebookandYouTube.
USEFUL RESOURCES
ClickHEREfor the leg one start order
ClickHEREfor the event itinerary
ClickHEREfor live timing
ClickHEREfor how to watch live
ClickHEREfor how to listen to ERC Radio
