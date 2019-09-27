Friday on the ERC Cyprus Rally

The 2019 Cyprus Rally, round seven of the FIA European Rally Championship, gets underway today with Free Practice and the Qualifying Stage from 07h00 and 10h03 local time respectively providing the early form indicators.

At 13h30, the fastest 15 drivers from qualifying will select their starting position for Saturday’s opening leg with the Qualifying Stage pacesetter first to pick at a ceremony in Nicosia followed by the second fastest driver and so on until all 15 positions have been selected.



Crews will then head south to Larnaca for the ceremonial start on the city’s promenade from 19h00.



Photo:Julian Porter/ERC Radio

