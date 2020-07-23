From circuits to the stages of the ERC: Avbelj all set for Roma debut

-

Boštjan Avbelj will transfer his skills from circuit racing to rallying on Rally di Roma Capitale later this week, his first outing in the FIA European Rally Championship.

In what will be only the Slovenian’s sixth rally is also the first in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



“I am happy to be here with all these guys,” said Avbelj, who showed his potential with a fourth-place finish on Rally Internazionale del Casentino at the start of July.



“I am a circuit racer so the last year was my first time in the rally car. And this race is only my sixth time going to a rally. We have not done much kilometres but we can do a good job.”



Avbelj joined a number of his Rally di Roma Capitale rivals during the official test in Strangolagalli yesterday, Tuesday.



“We tested some things to feel good and confident with the car for the weekend,” said Avbelj, whose Fabia is entered under the Lema Racing-AS2005 banner.



Photo:Julian Porter/ERC Radio

