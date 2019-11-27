From class win to R5 chance, Fernandez is reunited with Falcon

Emma Falcón will be reunited with Sara Fernández when she contests this weekend’s Rally Orvecame Isla de Lanzarote in a Citroën C3 R5.

Falcón and Fernández haven’t competed together since they linked up on the Lanzarote event in 2017.



Since then, Falcón has stepped up from R3 to R5 level after winning the ERC Ladies’ Trophy in 2018, while Fernández co-drove Efrén Llarena to the ERC3 and ERC3 Junior titles this season.



Fernández will head to Lanzarote on a high after guiding Llarena to Class 3 honours on Rally Comunidad de Madrid RACE in Peugeot Sport’s all-new 208 Rally 4.

