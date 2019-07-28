From ditching to winning… How Mares hit back for ERC1 Junior triumph

Filip Mareš completed the ultimate comeback when he won ERC1 Junior on Rally di Roma Capitale last week, seven days after crashing out of an event in his homeland.

Mareš started the Czech championship Rally Bohemia leading his national standings, but a crash on stage 15 put him out and left his participation on Italy’s FIA European Rally Championship counter the following weekend in serious doubt.



But thanks to his Kresta Racing mechanics, Marešand co-driver Jan Hloušek were able to start Rally di Roma Capitale in their hastily repaired ŠKODA Fabia R5, going on to win the ERC1 Junior section in fifth overall for the ACCR Czech Rally Team.



“For sure this result belongs to my team [from Kresta Racing] because the guys have done an amazing job,” said Mareš. “After our accident on Rally Bohemia it was not so easy to be at the start in Rome. But we are now winners in ERC1 Junior on Rally di Roma Capitale, which is fantastic, it’s an amazing result for us and crucial to our ambitions in the championship generally.”



Following his triumph in Italy, Mareš will battle Chris Ingram for the ERC1 Junior crown on the season-deciding Barum Czech Rally Zlín from 16-18 August with a fund of €100,000 to contest the ERC events in Cyprus and Hungary awaiting the winner.



Crash repair timeline



Sunday 14 July09h26: Mareš andHloušek crash into a ditch on Rally Bohemia

09h30: Crew surveys damage, reports back to team

10h45: Kresta Racing mechanics arrive at crash scene

11h10: Car recovered from ditch

12h00: Car transported to service park

13h00: Full inspection of damage takes place

18h00: Team returns to workshops in Luhačovice, Czech Republic



Monday 15 July17h00: Spare parts collected from ŠKODA Motorsport HQ in Mladá Boleslav



Tuesday 16 July24h00: Repairs complete, car ready for roll-out



Wednesday 17 July08h00: Roll-out and final checks take place

13h00: Packing of spares and equipment for Rally di Roma Capitale

22h00: Following a period of rest, team sets off for Fiuggi, a 14-hour drive over a distance of 1350 kilometres



Thursday 18 July16h00: Team arrives in the service park in Fiuggi

20h00: Technical scrutineering takes place



Friday 19 July09h30: Mareš and Hloušek begin Qualifying Stage run, going seventh fastest

