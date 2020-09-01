Eerik Pietarinen continues his quest for more rallying success in Estonia this week, less than a month after his impressive FIA European Rally Championship debut in Latvia.

Finn Pietarinen scored third-placed ERC points on Rally Liepāja and will be among the contenders for success in the FIA World Rally Championship 3 category.



“I’m happy with my driving and I’m happy with the time,” Pietarinen said following his strong ERC showing in a TGS Worldwide Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo. “It was a tough rally with some mistakes but all is okay.”