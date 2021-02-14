A clip explaining how a successful driver can step up from FIA ERC3 Junior to the FIA Junior World Rally Championship via FIA ERC Junior and an incredible prize package is now available at FIAERC.com, the official website of the FIA European Rally Championship.

The ERC’s hugely successful two-tier young-driver structure – developed by ERC promoter Eurosport Events and the FIA, motorsport’s world governing body – has been tweaked for 2021 with Pirelli-equipped Rally3-based ERC Junior replacing ERC1 Junior for Rally2 cars as a step up from ERC3 Junior, which is for Rally4 and Rally5 cars on Pirelli tyres.



ClickHEREto view the video and find out more about the prize package on offer.