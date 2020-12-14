McErlean placed an impressive P11 on his ERC debut on Rally Hungary driving a Hyundai i20 R5 supported by the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy before going on to finish in the top 20 among on the ERC-registered crews on Rally Islas Canarias.



He was also Hyundai-powered when he took part on the FIA World Rally Championship finale at Monza, his second appearance in the series.



“I’m absolutely thrilled to have made it to the end of such a gruelling event and secure such a great result, for me, the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing,” said McErlean, who finished seventh in class alongside co-driver Keaton Williams.



“It was a dream come true to contest the event and I just had to grab the opportunity with both hands. I’m truly indebted to those who put their trust in me, the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, John Coyne, and of course Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing. What a way to end the year.”