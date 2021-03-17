Having excelled as a champion finswimmer, Daniel Polášek is preparing to embark on his next sporting challenge in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship.





A rally driver for two seasons, Polášek will make his FIA European championship debut on the ERC3 Junior season-opening 77th Rally Poland, which is scheduled to take place from June 18-20.



Kateřina Janovská, who has previous ERC experience, will co-drive. They began their partnership on the Blaufränkischland Rally in Austria earlier this month and finished second in the RC4 category.



“This event was my first rally abroad and also first start with the Ford Fiesta Rally4,” said Polášek. “Before I was driving it only on test tracks in Bělá pod Bězdězem and Kopřivnice. Comparing to the Opel ADAM Cup car I drove last season it is a really big step. The car is going much faster and working perfectly.”



Following 77th Rally Poland, Polášek will follow the ERC3 Junior schedule by contesting Rally Liepāja (July 1-3), Rally di Roma Capitale (July 23-25) and Barum Czech Rally Zlín (August 27-29). Although he has secured a three-year programme in ERC3 Junior, his participation on Rally Hungary (October 22-24) and Rally Islas Canarias (November 18-20) in 2021 are dependent on his early-season results.



“We can confirm our participation on the first four races in ERC3 Junior,” Polášek explained. “If there will be a chance to make a good result in the championship, it will be possible to add Rally Hungary and Rally Islas Canarias. Beside that we would like to add also some other events, mainly Valašská Rally, Rallysprint Kopná and Rally Bohemia in Czech Republic. Our main target for this year is to gain experience.”



Czech legend Pavlík a guiding light for Polášek

Having trained Polášek in finswimming, Leo Pavlík is now his younger compatriot’s guiding light in rallying. But as a six-time winner of the Czechoslovakia Rally Championship in the 1970s and 1980s, Pavlík is well placed to coach Polášek. “I was thinking about ERC since the beginning of my career,” said Polášek. “Last autumn, with the help of Leo Pavlík, we contacted Jaroslav Orsák and agreed a long-term cooperation.”



ERC3 Junior provides platform of progression to the FIA Junior World Rally Championship

Follow this link for more information on how: The 21-year-old, who claimed several national finswimming titles and also represented Czech Republic in the sport’s Junior World Championship in the past, has joined forces with top talent-nurturing team Orsák Rallysport to drive a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta Rally4.A rally driver for two seasons, Polášek will make his FIA European championship debut on the ERC3 Junior season-opening 77th Rally Poland, which is scheduled to take place from June 18-20.Kateřina Janovská, who has previous ERC experience, will co-drive. They began their partnership on the Blaufränkischland Rally in Austria earlier this month and finished second in the RC4 category.“This event was my first rally abroad and also first start with the Ford Fiesta Rally4,” said Polášek. “Before I was driving it only on test tracks in Bělá pod Bězdězem and Kopřivnice. Comparing to the Opel ADAM Cup car I drove last season it is a really big step. The car is going much faster and working perfectly.”Following 77th Rally Poland, Polášek will follow the ERC3 Junior schedule by contesting Rally Liepāja (July 1-3), Rally di Roma Capitale (July 23-25) and Barum Czech Rally Zlín (August 27-29). Although he has secured a three-year programme in ERC3 Junior, his participation on Rally Hungary (October 22-24) and Rally Islas Canarias (November 18-20) in 2021 are dependent on his early-season results.“We can confirm our participation on the first four races in ERC3 Junior,” Polášek explained. “If there will be a chance to make a good result in the championship, it will be possible to add Rally Hungary and Rally Islas Canarias. Beside that we would like to add also some other events, mainly Valašská Rally, Rallysprint Kopná and Rally Bohemia in Czech Republic. Our main target for this year is to gain experience.”Czech legend Pavlík a guiding light for PolášekHaving trained Polášek in finswimming, Leo Pavlík is now his younger compatriot’s guiding light in rallying. But as a six-time winner of the Czechoslovakia Rally Championship in the 1970s and 1980s, Pavlík is well placed to coach Polášek. “I was thinking about ERC since the beginning of my career,” said Polášek. “Last autumn, with the help of Leo Pavlík, we contacted Jaroslav Orsák and agreed a long-term cooperation.”ERC3 Junior provides platform of progression to the FIA Junior World Rally ChampionshipFollow this link for more information on how: https://www.fiaerc.com/erc-junior-2021/

ERC Why Ostberg is Hungary for the ERC 7 HOURS AGO

ERC Volunteer marshals sought for ERC Azores Rallye 19 HOURS AGO