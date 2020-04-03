Bruno Magalhães ended up in hospital on his first and only visit to Liepāja for Latvia’s round of the FIA European Rally Championship.

Battling for the ERC title in 2017, Magalhães suffered a back injury when he crashed on standing water during the Liepāja city stage.



He made a full recovery and returned to the ERC in 2018 when he scored a win and two podiums. And the multiple Portuguese champion is back on European championship duty in 2020, driving a Hyundai i20 R5 for Team Hyundai Portugal.



“The stages in Liepāja are incredible, giving us the chance to go flat out,” the 39-year-old told Rally Liepāja’s Roberts Graudiņš. “This event gave us valuable experience. I believe that Liepāja will not be my best event, as it is very different from Portugal, where we usually drive on mountain roads, and not wide open and fast stages like here. Anyhow, I will enjoy the event and try to do my best.”



Rally Liepāja is scheduled to open the 2020 ERC season from 29-31 May.

The post From hospital times to rapid stage times: Magalhaes plots ERC Rally Liepaja comeback appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.