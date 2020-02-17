From learning to competing: Pardo plots ERC3 Junior challenge

Javier Pardo, one of Spain’s most promising young rally drivers, is FIA European Rally Championship-bound in 2020 after he announced an ERC3 Junior campaign in a Ford Fiesta R2T.

Pardo, a graduate of the ERC Junior Experience training programme, which ran between 2016 and 2018, has notched up numerous titles in his homeland, including the Spanish Junior Gravel title in 2019.



Co-driven by compatriot Adrián Pérez, Pardo will contest the six-round, Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior Championship, which features three events on gravel and three on asphalt, including his home event, Rally Islas Canarias, from 7-9 May.



The 23-year-old Pardo will combine his ERC3 Junior programme with a selection of events in Spain and Portugal at the wheel of the Suzuki Motor Ibérica-supported Swift R4lly S.



“I am fortunate to be able to enjoy a season like this and that is why I am very happy,” said Pardo. “That Suzuki continues to trust me, the premiere of the Swift R4lly S and the programme with gravel, asphalt and a world championship event [in Portugal] is incredible.



“The ERC programme really appeals to me to discover new rallies, fight with other pilots and add experience in all types of terrain. Driving a front-wheel drive again, although very different to the ones I’ve driven before, also motivates me to get it to the limit and to be an effective driver in all kinds of conditions and with any car.”



Pardo added: “It is very important to thank all the sponsors and collaborators who continue to support me to carry out these new projects. And above all, to Suzuki Motor Ibérica that allows me to make other programmes to evolve as a driver. Of course, there is no doubt that both Adrián and I are going to put all our effort to not let anyone down.”



Where to watch Javier Pardo in 2020?

Azores Rallye, 26-28 March; Rally Islas Canarias, 7-9 May; Rally Liepāja (Latvia), 29-31 May; 77th Rally Poland, 26-28 June; Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy), 24-26 July; Barum Czech Rally Zlín, 28-30 August.

The post From learning to competing: Pardo plots ERC3 Junior challenge appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.