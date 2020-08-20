-

M-Sport Poland head Maciej Woda says the success of the all-new Ford Fiesta Rally4 in the FIA European Rally Championship is a “resounding endorsement for all of the hard work and effort by the team in Kraków”, where the Pirelli-equipped car is built.

Woda was speaking following Ken Torn’s second consecutive ERC/ERC3 Junior victory on Rally Liepāja last weekend where the Estonian was joined on the podium by fellow Fiesta Rally4 drivers, Dennis Rådström and Renis Nitišs.



“I cannot think of a better or more deserving result for our fantastic Fiesta Rally4, locking out the podium and taking the fastest time on every stage in ERC3, including qualifying and practice,” said Woda. “Ken and Kauri [Pannas] have once again proved themselves to be a cut above the rest and delivering exactly what was needed to take victory. I am really happy to see Dennis and Johan [Johansson] finish on the podium, too. After a puncture cost them everything in Rome, they have proven their raw pace in Liepāja.



“We have gone from being locked down at home to locking down the podium on the Fiesta Rally4’s second international outing in the space of only a couple of months. This result is a resounding endorsement for all of the hard work and effort by the team in Kraków that were working flat out behind the scenes since we started development on the Rally4 car. We are seeing the rewards now and so too are our customers, with Reinis Nitišs taking his first ERC podium in his Fiesta Rally4.”

ERC Dinkel learns fast on the loose in ERC 12 HOURS AGO

The post From locked down to locking down the ERC3 podium: M-Sport’s Woda in Fiesta mood appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Bassas passes ERC gravel test 18 HOURS AGO