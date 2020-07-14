From one Polish champion to another: Marczyk to fill Habaj’s big shoes at SRT in ERC

-

Polish champion Miko Marczyk’s ORLEN Team entry in the FIA European Rally Championship will be managed by the multiple event-winning Sports Racing Technologies (SRT) organisation from Latvia.

Marczyk, a contender for the ERC1 Junior crown, had planned to count on Roman Kresta’s eponymous team for a second season only for COVID-19 restrictions to force a late change of plan. He will now join forces with SRT, which oversaw former Polish champion Łukasz Habaj’s ERC title bid in 2019 and previously guided Nikolay Gryazin to the ERC1 Junior Championship in 2018.



Mārcis Ķenavs, Manager of SRT’s rally team, explained: “As it usually happens, it all started with a single phone call. Miko found us based on our team’s great experience in the ERC. I received a message from him that he was looking for a new team and would like to receive an offer from SRT. Already at the end of last week, he and his co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk visited our workshop, where we demonstrated our abilities, the way we work and what we can offer. I am really pleased that our meeting was a success and that it resulted in signing an agreement on our cooperation in this year’s ERC. Of course, I feel positive when seeing that, despite the strong impact of the pandemic, there are young and talented drivers, who are constantly looking for sponsors and opportunities to drive. And one of those drivers is Miko!”



Marczyk, who has been testing in his native Poland with SRT today, said: “Season 2020 is really unusual. It has not yet even begun but has already proved the need to be able to react and adapt very quickly. Unfortunately, due to reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic the rally team we worked with before, Kresta Racing, is not able to start with us from the very beginning of the FIA ERC cycle. I truly and highly appreciate the cooperation with Roman Kresta and his team, therefore these changes are not easy for me, but I think we have found a really good team. Their experience in the ERC is truly impressive. I am glad that I still have the support of Roman Kresta, and I have great faith in our new SRT team. Of course, we will spend the season with the newest car from Škoda Motorsport, the Škoda Fabia R5 Evo.”



SRT Director Ģirts Krūzmanis added: “Miko left a very good impression about himself. It is a real pleasure to see such a motivated, young and talented driver. When we see and hear how much Miko has already accomplished and achieved himself to be able to drive at such high level, it provides additional motivation also for our team to invest as much efforts as possible and to achieve the highest results together.”



The 2020 ERC season is set to begin on Rally di Roma Capitiale from 24-26 July with Rally Liepāja, SRT’s home event, scheduled from 14-16 August. Habaj had planned to continue with SRT in 2020 only for business commitments to lead to him sitting out the upcoming season.

