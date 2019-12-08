From stage to snow for top ERC team Sainteloc

Fresh from winning the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams, top French squad Saintéloc will aim for more success when the Trophée Andros ice-racing series gets underway at the Val Thorens ski resort this weekend.

Saintéloc is fielding a three-strong team in the winter competition with WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO racer Aurélien Panis (pictured), plus Olivier Pernaut and World Rallycross driver Andreas Bakkerud forming its trio of Elite Pro drivers.



The Trophée Andros features six events with the final scheduled for Clermont-Ferrand on 1 February 2020.



Competing as the Saintéloc Junior Team, the Vincent Ducher-managed outfit secured the ERC’s entrants’ title through points scored by Sindre Furuseth, Sean Johnston, Alexey Lukyanuk and Ekaterina Stratieva.

