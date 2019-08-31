From testing hell to seventh heaven in ERC for Tarabus

Jaromír Tarabus went from this testing crash (above) to placing seventh in the FIA European Rally Championship-counting Barum Czech Rally Zlín recently.

Once a podium finisher in the ERC, Tarabus explained what went wrong during a test on Tuesday before the rally.



“There was very slippery Tarmac, absolutely like glass or liquid,” said Tarabus, who is co-driven by Daniel Trunkát. “We hadn’t perfectly prepared the brakes, we lost the grip and at almost no speed we go onto the roof. It was a pity because we wanted to find the set-up for the car, but we had no chance. But we were lucky we could be here.”



Photo supplied by Jaromír Tarabus

