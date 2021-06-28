Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT contender Bastien Bergounhe plans to put into practice some of the experience he gained on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland when the arrive-and-drive series resumes on Rally Liepāja from July 1-3.

Frenchman Bergounhe finished third in the FIA European Rally Championship’s new category for Renault Clio Rally5s run on MICHELIN tyres in Poland.



Although the stage surfaces and road layouts differ between rounds one and two of the 2021 ERC season, both events are made up of high-speed gravel roads, meaning some comparisons can be drawn.



“The weekend was long [in Poland], so it is good to be here [at the finish], the car is intact which is also good,” said Bergounhe. “I am not where I expected to be, we hoped to deliver a better result but [we had some delays] and I didn’t have 100 per cent confidence in the pacenotes. We just needed to build our experience of the rally. Overall we are happy, but we think we can do better and [for Rally Liepāja], we plan to build on our experience from Poland. I hope to do a better result, my target is first which is always the target.”

