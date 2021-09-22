FIA European Rally Championship newcomer Benito Guerra got to try the iconic Sete Cidades volcano stage for real last weekend – and relished what he experienced.

Guerra was making his debut on the ever-spectacular Azores Rallye with his knowledge of Sete Cidades limited to what he’d seen on TV prior to making the trip across the Atlantic Ocean from his native Mexico.



After finishing eighth overall on the 55th Azores Rallye having set top 10 times on both runs through Sete Cidades, Guerra said of the 24.01-kilometre stage: “It is so special, I have seen this rally so many times on the TV and being here for the first time, finishing the rally, even though we were struggling being first car on the road today, it was really, really nice. But ending the rally on this mythical stage like Sete Cedes was amazing and I am really happy. Thank you to all the RaceSeven team, the car was fantastic all the weekend.”

