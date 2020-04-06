From two-wheel drive to four: five who’ve made the move in the ERC

At the end of every year its common for drivers to step up from two- to four-wheel drive in the FIA European Rally Championship. Here are five who have done just that.

Marijan Griebel

Griebel made the most of his first four-wheel-drive opportunity with second place on the Cyprus Rally in 2016, his prize outing for winning the two-wheel-drive-based ERC3 Junior earlier that season.



Nikolay Gryazin

Gryazin’s ERC debut was actually in a Rally2-specification (formerly R5) ŠKODA Fabia R5 in 2015, but he then undertook an ERC3 Junior campaign the following season, taking seventh in the class standings. He was back in R5 machinery for the 2016 season-closing Cyprus Rally and was in the podium fight before he crashed.



Chris Ingram

Ingram claimed the ERC3 Junior title in 2017 – then took the ERC1 Junior category victory on his graduation to four-wheel drive on the Azores Rallye in 2018.



Filip Mareš

After challenging for the ERC3 Junior crown in 2017, Czech federation-backed Mareš clinched the ERC1 Junior version in 2019 to underline his continued emergence.



Simon Wagner

Austrian ace Wagner started the 2019 ERC season in a 2WD Peugeot before he stepped up to Rally2 level on Barum Czech Rally Zlín. And he didn’t disappoint with an ERC1 Junior podium.



Three more making the step in 2020

Rafael Botelho

Erik Cais

Efrén Llarena

