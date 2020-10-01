Canary Islander Sergio Fuentes will be a non-starter when Rally Fafe Montelongo hosts the FIA European Rally Championship for the first time (October 2-4).
The ERC3 contender suffered rib injuries after he fell from his mountain bike during a training session.
Fuentes has scored on his two ERC starts this season and is P15 in the ERC3 standings.
ERC
ERC’s Mayr-Melnhof: no more bad luck please
The post Fuentes out of the ERC3 fight appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Busy von Turn und Taxis back on ERC duty
ERC
Griebel joins forces with ‘new’ co-driver Braun for ERC Rally Fafe Montelongo