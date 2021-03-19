Organisation of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season-opening Azores Rallye is at full throttle with publication of the supplementary regulations.
A highlight of the ERC season, the 55th Azores Rallye is scheduled to take place from May 6-8 on the spectacular island of São Miguel in the mid-Atlantic Ocean.
The supplementary regulations provide key event information and timings and also confirm the event will feature 13 special stages over a competitive distance of 201.94 kilometres.
Click below download the supplementary regulations:
Azores Rallye 2021 supplementary regulations
