Organisation of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season-opening Azores Rallye is at full throttle with publication of the supplementary regulations.

A highlight of the ERC season, the 55th Azores Rallye is scheduled to take place from May 6-8 on the spectacular island of São Miguel in the mid-Atlantic Ocean.



The supplementary regulations provide key event information and timings and also confirm the event will feature 13 special stages over a competitive distance of 201.94 kilometres.



Click below download the supplementary regulations:



Azores Rallye 2021 supplementary regulations

