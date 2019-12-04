Fun and fast: Polonski relished ERC Abarth season

Dariusz Poloński said he had a “lot of fun” on his way to second place in the first Abarth Rally Cup to form part of the FIA European Rally Championship structure.

Poloński was runner-up to Andrea Nucita at the completion of the six-event series, which he contested in a Pirelli-equipped Abarth 124 rally run by Rallytechnology and co-driven by Łukasz Sitek.



“The car was really fantastic, I really liked it,” said Poloński during the recent ERC Awards Ceremony in Budapest. “We had a lot of fun, it’s very fast, we had for sure some issues but we had a big smile on our faces.”

