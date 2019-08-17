Furseth has “nothing to lose” in epic ERC3 Junior title fight

FIA ERC3 Junior Championship title contender Sindre Furuseth says he has “nothing to lose” in the Junior season finale on Barum Czech Rally Zlín.

Furuseth is the lowest placed of the three ERC3 Junior drivers battling for the grand prize of competing on two rounds of the 2020 FIA ERC in a Motorsport Italia ŠKODA Fabia R5, with 91 points to Ken Torn’s 116 points.



“It is a bit of tension. Of course Ken Torn has an advantage but I feel like I have nothing to lose,” said Furuseth, who is currently second behind fellow title hopeful Efrén Llarena (Rallye Team Spain). “I’m just going to go for it!”



“We just need to continue where we are, try to find those places where the gravel and mud is and go flat out elsewhere.”

