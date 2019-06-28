FIA ERC3 Junior Championship rivals Sindre Furuseth and Efrén Llarena went head-to-head on PZM 76th Rally Poland’s opening Mikołajki Arena superspecial, with Furuseth triumphing by the narrowest of margins.

Driving near-identical Pirelli-shod Peugeot 208 R2s, ERC3 Junior title rivals Furuseth (Saintéloc Junior Team)and Llarena (Rally Team Spain) lined up alongside each other for the superspecial, with the pair first and second fastest and separated by only 0.1s.



“It looks like I’m 2-1 in superspecials this year!” exclaimed Furuseth at stage end, pointing out it was the third time this year the two had been paired together on a superspecial.



Llarena though had a minor disadvantage, with his intercom failing and leaving him unable to hear co-driver Sara Fernandez’s pace-notes.



“I am really happy because the time is good,” Llarena said afterwards. “In this type of stage you can see the road so it’s not so bad than in a real stage.”



Ken Torn, driving with a brand new Ford Fiesta R2T chassis after crashing his previous car in pre-event testing, was 0.6s off Furuseth and is third.



Polish driver Tomasz Zbroja (GO+Cars GO+EAuto) bounced back from a broken radiator on the Qualifying Stage to take fourth in ERC3 , 0.1s ahead of ACCR Czech Rally Team junior Erik Cais, who is fifth in ERC3 and fourth in ERC3 Junior.



Steve Røkland, who was fastest of the ERC3 Junior runners on Friday’s Qualifying Stage, completes the top five in ERC3 Junior.

The post Furuseth beats Llarena by 0.1s for early ERC3 Junior lead appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.