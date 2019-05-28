Sindre Furuseth hit back from his Rally Islas Canarias retirement in style with his second podium of the season in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship.

The Norwegian got the better of compatriot Steve Røkland in a close finish to Rally Liepāja, a result that puts the Saintéloc Junior Team talent back into the title battle.



“After the retirement in Gran Canaria, this is a good result for me and means the championship is still on,” said Furuseth, whose Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 R2 is co-driven by Swede Jim Hjerpe.



“We did two really good stages on the first day and one good stage with the puncture. It was a front-right puncture, a stone in the line, and we would have been in the lead without it. It was rough out there with a few big hits but the car could take it and I knew what to do.”

The post Furuseth hits back in style with ERC3 Junior podium appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.