Sindre Furuseth is more determined than ever to drive an R5 car after missing out on the opportunity to do so for free in 2020.

Along with Efrén Llarena and Ken Torn, Norwegian Furuseth was one of three drivers in contention for the coveted FIA ERC3 Junior Championship title on Barum Czech Rally Zlín last week, with the winner receiving a two prize drives in a Pirelli-equipped, Motorsport Italia-run R5 car in the 2020 FIA ERC1 Junior Championship as his reward.



The Saintéloc Junior Team driver, who placed third in provisional standings, which remain subject to FIA confirmation, said: “We have proved a lot in terms of speed this year. But to close the championship you also need a bit of luck and I don’t think we’ve had that. We have to settle for third [in the championship] but we lost it before Barum. I tried my best and it’s quite incredible after over two hours of driving we are only [15] seconds off the win. It’s been a close and intense fight all weekend but I’m happy with my performance this year.”



Of his future plans, Furuseth said: “We have proved a lot in the R2 category, but I don’t think we belong in R2 anymore. Our goal has to be in R5 and we will try to use our performances this year to build the budget for an R5 car.”

The post Furuseth hopes for R5 chance after ERC Junior heroics appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.