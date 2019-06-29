Furuseth in Pole position for ERC3 honours

Sindre Furuseth’s quest for a first FIA ERC3 Junior Championship victory began stongly on PZM 76th Rally Poland, winning three stages and building a 15.7s lead over Ken Torn.

Saintéloc Junior Team driver Furuseth pulled away from title rival Efrén Llarena (Rally Team Spain) from the start, having already edged ahead on Friday night’s Mikołajki Arena superspecial.



Llarena was passed by Torn for second place on Olecko, despite Torn taking a trip into a corn field on the same stage. Only 1.2s separates the pair after SS5.



A further 2.1s behind Llarena is Steve Røkland, who was pushing so hard that he took the rear bumper off his Peugeot 208 R2 when he ran wide on a long right-hander on Olecko.



Elias Lundberg (ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team) completes the top five in ERC3, well ahead of a charging Miika Hokkanen.



Hokkanen ran wide into a set of hay bales on Paprotki and became stuck, with reverse gear on his car not working.



But he charged up the leaderboard thereafter, pipping Tomasz Zbroja (GO+Cars GO+EAuto) to sixth in ERC3 by only 0.1s after the morning loop.



Adam Westlund, Gregoire Munster (ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team), Roman Schwedt (Team ROMO) and Erik Cais (ACCR Czech Rally Team) complete the top 10 in ERC3 Junior.

