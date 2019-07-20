Furuseth says sorry for losing “comfortable” ERC3 lead

After crashing out of a “comfortable” FIA ERC3 Championship lead on Rally di Roma Capitale, Sindre Furuseth has said sorry to his team for losing a potential first win.

Furuseth (Saintéloc Junior Team) had built a strong lead by winning three of the first five stages, with his lead gap more than doubling when nearest rival Grégoire Munster (ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team) made a mistake and broke his steering on stage five.



But his lead disappeared in an instant when he skated wide close to the end of Saturday’s final stage.



“3km from the finish on the last stage today we got caught out by one corner completely covered in gravel, and we slid off the road in walking speed, and could not go any further,” explained Furuseth on social media.



“I feel sorry for the team, sponsors, family and friends that support us. We had the perfect opportunity to win this time.”



Furuseth leads both the ERC3 and ERC3 Junior championships after four rounds.



In the all-important ERC3 Junior standings, which provides the winner a pair of prizes drives in the ERC1 Junior championship in 2020, Furuseth has only a two point lead over Efrén Llarena (Rally Team Spain) and 13 points over Ken Torn (Estonian Autosport Junior Team).

