Furuseth takes early ERC3 lead as title rivals hit trouble

Sindre Furuseth’s FIA ERC3 Junior Championship title ambitions were strengthened by a good start to Rally di Roma Capitale, as title rivals Efrén Llarena and Ken Torn lost time on Pico-Greci.

Driving a Pirelli-shod Peugeot 208 R2, Saintéloc Junior Team’s young Norwegian talent was fastest in ERC3 on stages one and three, building a 28.2s lead over Grégoire Munster (ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team)



His title rivals encountered a similar issue to each other: Torn (Estonian Autosport Junior Team) and Llarena (Rally Team Spain) and both picked up punctures on Pico-Greci, the first stage of the rally, losing 47.8s and 1m42s respectively.



The first of ACCR Czech Rally Team’s federation-backed young chargers Erik Cais took advantage to hold third position after the Saturday morning loop, 37 seconds behind Furuseth.



Despite his puncture Torn is still in the fight, climbing up to fourth place on stage three, only 13.2s behind Cais and the final podium position.



ACCR Czech Rally Team has two cars in the top five, with Jan Talaš 5.5s behind Torn but only 3.3s ahead of sixth-placed Roman Schwedt (Team ROMO).



Schwedt was one of two cars to suffer clutch trouble: the other was Orhan Avcioğlu (Toksport WRT), making his first ERC3 appearance after competing in the top ERC1 class last season. Avcioğlu had been running seventh until his clutch pedal began going to the floor, dropping behind the recovering Llarena to eighth.



Another driver plotting a comeback drive is Florian Bernardi, who was also setback by a tyre issue on Pico-Greci that cost him two minutes. He immediately bounced back with an ERC3 stage win on stage two but still has a long way to go, passing Gregor Jeets for ninth at the end of the morning loop.



ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team faced two extremes: while Munster is flying high in second place, Elias Lundberg’s real position on the leaderboard is still unknown, having been held up by Pedro Antunes (FPAK Portugal Team ERC) after he crashed out on Pico-Greci.



While a notional time will likely improve Lundberg’s current P11 in ERC3 and P9 in ERC3 Junior, a trapped nerve in his left arm forced him to drive with only his right hand, costing him further time.



Cristiana Oprea is P12 on her ERC3 debut, driving a R2 car for the very first time after two and a half years racing R1-specification machinery in her native Romanian championship.



James Williams had a difficult introduction to ERC3, losing three minutes with a puncture on Pico-Greci and then crashing out one stage later. Catie Munnings (Peugeot Rally Academy) is also out, a brake fire at the finish line of Pico-Greci forcing her to retire on the following road section.

