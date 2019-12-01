Furuseth thanks rival Llarena for “intense” ERC3 Junior fights

Sindre Furuseth has thanked ERC3 Junior champion* Efrén Llarena for their “intense fights” in 2019.

Norwegian Furuseth was in title contention throughout the season-closing Barum Czech Rally Zlín, eventually placing third in the final ranking alongside co-driver Jim Hjerpe from Sweden.



Speaking at the recent ERC Awards Ceremony in Budapest, Furuseth said: “First of all I enjoyed very much reaching the start line with Saintéloc Racing and thank you very much for their support all year. And thank you very much to Efren for the intense fights.



“We have been absolutely flat out all year fighting with the M-Sport Fiestas, in some rallies it’s been very difficult but before Rome, before the last two rounds, our championship looked very good but in the end we haven’t managed to put our speed and performance into rally wins and the championship win.



“But I’m happy with third and I’m happy to see my friend Efrén win the championship.”



Furuseth, a drove a Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 R2 for the Saintéloc Junior Team in 2019, has yet to announce his programme for 2020 but has spoken in the past of his desire to step up to R5 level.



*Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

