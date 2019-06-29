Furuseth’s ERC3 lead Torn away by Estonian hotshot

Ken Torn’s strong form after a debut FIA ERC3 Junior Championship victory last month continued on PZM 76th Rally Poland, with the Estonian Autosport Junior Team man taking the lead from Sinde Furuseth.

Saintéloc Junior Team’s leading ERC3 driver Furuseth had dominated the morning loop by winning all three full-distance stages, though his lead unravelled after midday service.



His co-driver Jim Hjerpe lost his glasses after midday service, a sign of things to come later. Olecko, which would turn out to be a game-changing stage in every ERC category, would also catch out Furuseth, who picked up a puncture and dropped from first to third.



Torn was there to pick up the pieces, having caught up with and passed ERC3 Junior championship leader Efrén Llarena (Rally Team Spain) for second earlier on.



It was a grand reversal in fortunes from Torn, whose pre-event test plan was disrupted when he wrote off his original Ford Fiesta R2T chassis, requiring a new one for the rally.



Torn’s move past Llarena on stage four was somewhat incredible, as an overshoot sent him through a corn field yet still produced a faster stage time than the Spanish federation-backed driver.



Furuseth however is still in the fight: Torn, Llarena and Furuseth are all covered by 8.9s with Sunday’s eight stages still to run.



“I noticed I hit the stone very early in the stage on the line, but on the inside so it was not a huge hit. Maybe it was a slow puncture,” explained Furuseth.



“It came off one kilometre from the end. Luckily we didn’t lose much in the fight and we’ll definitely go for it tomorrow.”



Miika Hokkanen pulled off the comeback of the day by climbing from P15 in ERC3 after the first pass of Paprotki to fourth by the end of leg one. The Finn had run wide at a hairpin and clobbered some hay bales, getting stuck as reverse gear had also stopped working on his car.



But a string of top three stage times on the afternoon loop allowed him to shoot up the leaderboard to fifth place, which became fourth when Steve Røkland rolled his Peugeot 208 R2 on Olecko.



18-year-old ERC3 debutant Adam Westlund also benefitted from a consistent approach, slowly rising up the order from P10 to fifth.



Westlund took three places in one swoop on Olecko, benefitting from Røkland’s retirement and technical issues for Elias Lundberg (ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team), but also passing Tomasz Zbroja (GO+Cars GO+EAuto) on pure pace.



A brief delay midway through the final stage of the first leg, Mikołajki Arena 3, means that positions outside the top five are yet to be confirmed.

