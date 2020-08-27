Galatariotis, the winner of the 2018 ERC-counting Cyprus Rally, was in the top 20 when he rolled his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 into retirement on stage seven.



“It’s a whole new experience for us and that’s why we came here,” said Galatariotis. “Everything is new, new type of pacenotes, but we enjoyed it, even though we were lacking the confidence to push and the times were flying away from us.”



Galatariotis explained his preparations for the event hadn’t been ideal. “Our team arrived a bit late from Cyprus for the test – they took a ferry to Greece, then to Ancona in Italy and drove from thee to Latvia.



“Then we had a problem with the powersteering in the qualifying. There was a problem with a small seal where the pump connects to the motor and it lost the oil. We fixed it and it was fine for the rally.”