Galatariotis needs a “miracle” in the ERC at home again

Home hero Simos Galatariotis needs a “miracle” to repeat his 2018 Cyprus Rally victory.

With three stages of the FIA European Rally Championship counter left to run, the Petrolina Racing Team driver is third overall, 2m48.3s adrift of leader Nasser Al-Attiyah.



Although he scored a sensational final-stage victory in Cyprus last season, he concedes that hopes of a repeat are almost zero.



“We have two guys in front of us who will settle now and take it easy, keep their positions,” said Galatariotis, who is 1m57.4s behind second-placed Alexey Lukyanuk. “It would be a miracle if we win but a podium will happen, no problem. For sure that would be a great result. Chris Ingram and Łukasz Habaj are very fast drivers. To be faster than them without having their experience, their constant touch makes me very happy.”

