Galatariotis puts ERC Cyprus Rally exclusion down to a misunderstanding

Simos Galatariotis has put his dramatic exclusion from the Cyprus Rally seven days ago down to a misunderstanding with his service crew.

Galatariotis, the winner of his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship in 2018, was stripped of second place on this year’s edition following a post-event hearing by the event stewards.



They determined that a “major breach of the basic regulations in motorsport” had been committed in the aftermath of the challenging gravel rally.



During a hearing, Galatariotis explained there had been a misunderstanding between him, his co-driver and their service crew. Instead of placing the Petrolina Racing Team-entered ŠKODA Fabia R5 into parc fermé for final technical checks, team members transported it to another location instead.



Following the change of results, Chris Ingram moved up to second place behind winner Nasser Al-Attiyah, while Mikko Hirvonen gained an unlikely podium. Paulo Nobre also benefited, scoring the final European championship point on offer in P10.

