Galatariotis to fly the Cypriot flag highest in ERC

Last year’s winner Simos Galatariotis will top the list of local drivers contesting the Cyprus Rally, the penultimate round of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship.

Galatariotis became the first home competitor since Nicos Thomas in 2008 to claim victory on the Cyprus Rally when he triumphed by a slender margin of 0.6s following a dramatic climax to the gravel event.



He returns in 2019 in a ŠKODA Fabia R5 under the Petrolina Racing Team banner, while compatriots Andreas Psaltis (Citroën DS3 R5) and Panayiotis Yiangou (Hyundai i20 R5) will also be in action in ERC1.



There’s also a strong Cypriot representation in ERC2 courtesy of Antonis Chilimindris, Louis Papageorgiou and Petros Panteli, the ERC2 class winner in 2018. Christos Mannouris and Konstantinos Televantos carry Cypriot hopes in ERC3.

