Carlos David García marked his return to the FIA European Rally Championship and the Abarth Rally Cup by winning the one-make category on Rally Islas Canarias yesterday.

He moved ahead when title winner Dariusz Poloński stopped with an electrical issue on Friday’s second stage and remained in front to the finish.



“The stages were very good for me, the car was also very good and I am very happy with this result for my first ERC rally since 2019,” García said afterwards.



Poloński, meanwhile, restarted on Saturday morning and finished second in class.

