-

Simone Tempestini is heading to Rome a double winner following his triumph on Raliul Perla Harghitei Tess in his native Romania yesterday.

It was the defending Romanian champion’s second successive national championship rally win and his third of 2020. And to underline his dominance, the Napoca Rally Academy driver has won all but one stage since the Romanian championship got underway at the end of June.



Tempestini’s outing on Rally di Roma Capitale from 24-26 July marks the start of his FIA European Rally Championship campaign for 2020, when he will be in contention for the ERC1 Junior crown in his Tagai Racing Technology-run, Pirelli-equipped ŠKODA Fabia R5. Sergiu Itu will co-drive.



Photo:Facebook.com/NapocaRallyAcademy/

ERC Pollara up for more “beautiful” ERC appearances 4 HOURS AGO

The post Getting ready in style: Tempestini starts ERC1 Junior bid a winner appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC ERC all you need to know about… #1 Italy 7 HOURS AGO