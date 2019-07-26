Good times for the first time as Herczig scores in ERC

Norbert Herczig posted a succession of top 10 stage times as he finished his first Rally di Rome Capitale in seventh place.

Driving a MOL Racing Team Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, the quadruple Hungarian champion was on the pace from the start and finished the FIA European Rally Championship event just 5.6s behind Chris Ingram.



“Our speed was quite okay,” said Herczig. “It was a good performance from me, from us. We have learned many things about the tyres and the car and, very importantly, our pacenotes. We could change some things in the pacenotes and we could keep our speed with the leader of the rally and the fastest drivers.



“Our speed is more on Tarmac compared to gravel, we will keep going and start the next rally in Barum.”

