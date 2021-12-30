Several drivers with experience in the FIA European Rally Championship excelled on the world stage in 2021. Here’s a reminder of how some of them performed.
Craig Breen (pictured):With Paul Nagle co-driving Breen made five starts in the 2021 WRC and finished on the podium a hugely impressive three times.
Adrien Fourmaux:Placed fifth on his World Rally Car debut in Croatia then claimed his first stage win at global level in Kenya.
Nikolay Gryazin:WRC2 podium tally totalled three, while he twice finished in the top 10 in 2021.
Jari Huttunen:Completed 2021 as a three-time winner in WRC2.
Chris Ingram:Embarked on his first World Rally Championship campaign and took WRC3 podiums in Portugal and Greece.
Kajetan Kajetanowicz:The three-time ERC champion finished runner-up to Yohan Rossel, another ERC graduate, in WRC3.
Esapekka Lappi:A double winner in WRC2, Lappi returned to the sport’s top level on Rally Finland and finished a fine fourth overall.
Andreas Mikkelsen:One week after claiming the WRC2 title, Mikkelsen became European champion.
Kalle Rovanperä:Became the youngest driver to win in the WRC and top the standings.
Nil Solans:Scored world championship points on his World Rally Car debut.
Oliver Solberg:After scoring points on his World Rally Car debut in Finland, the 2020 ERC1 Junior champion landed a career-high fifth on ACI Rally Monza.
Photo:Hyundai Motorsport
