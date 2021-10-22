Anthony Fotia has been handed a dream chance to make his FIA European Rally Championship debut on Rally Hungary this week.

The 2020 Clio Trophy France winner will contest the sealed-surface event in a Renault Clio Rally4 run by French team CHL Sport Auto.



As well as chasing ERC3 points, Fotia is registered for the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship.



The 25-year-old Frenchman, who will be co-driven by Arnaud Dunand, wrote on Facebook: “Very happy to participate, a new experience to take on a very quick and complicated field. A huge thank you to those who contributed to this opportunity.”

