Gravel “discovery” boosts Poland-bound ERC3 star Bernardi

Florian Bernardi has begun his voyage into the unknown with a successful gravel test ahead of PZM 76th Rally Poland.

A winner in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC3 category, Bernardi has limited gravel experience. As a result, he spent a day at the Drive Control centre in Monteils dans le Gard, France, where he was able to build his knowledge of loose-surface driving in his Renault Clio R3T.



“It's almost a total discovery of this surface, I have very little experience on gravel,” said Frenchman Bernardi, who was assisted by Drive Control’s Laurent Clutier and suspension partner R.Tec during the test. “The result of the day is very positive, we did 100 kilometres, which was essential before Poland.



“I immediately felt comfortable in the Clio, we were able to make set-up adjustments to gain experience and find the feeling. With the team around me we will be able to find a good set-up for the rally.”



Bernardi and co-driver Victor Bellotto will contest PZM 76th Rally Poland from 28-30 June in their usual FA Compétition-prepared Clio.

