Gravel is great in ERC

The rescheduling of Rally Liepāja to a mid-July date means the FIA European Rally Championship will start with two gravel events for the first time since it was streamlined in 2004.

With 77th Rally Poland scheduled for the loose-surface roads in and around Mikołajki from 26-28 June and the gravel-based Rally Liepāja following from 10-12 July, ERC crews will have to wait for their first taste of 2020 asphalt until 24-26 July when Rally di Roma Capitale is due to take place.



As well as hosting rounds of the overall, ERC2, ERC3, ERC1 Junior and ERC3 Junior categories, 77th Rally Poland and Rally Liepāja will feature the opening two rounds of the Abarth Rally Cup.



Updated 2020 FIA European Rally Championship calendar (subject to FIA validation)



Round 1: 77th Rally Poland (gravel), 26-28 Jun

Round 2: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 10-12 July**

Round 3: Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Round 4: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August

Round 5: Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 September**

Round 6: Cyprus Rally (gravel), 16-18 October**

Round 7: Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November

Round 8: Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 3-5 December**

**Date subject to FIA validation

