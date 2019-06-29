Griebel: “At least 10-12 very fast drivers” in ERC

Marijan Griebel is outside the FIA European Rally Championship top 10 after the first full loop of stages on PZM 76th Rally Poland, pointing to the series having “at least 10-12 very fast drivers” as a major factor.

Despite showing his talent as ERC1 Junior and ERC3 Junior champion in successive seasons in 2016 and 2017, Griebel has struggled to keep up with the leaders in Poland so far this weekend.



He credited the level of the championship increasing over the years for the added challenge.



“I think it’s completely different story from three years ago. R5 cars are much faster and the competition here is really, really high. I think there’s at least 10-12 very fast drivers,” said Griebel at midday service.



Griebel was down in P11 after the Saturday morning loop but is hoping to bounce back with some changes at midday service.



“For me it’s difficult with that [fifth place] road position, and the whole season is not going like I’d hoped for.”



“We may change the gearbox now. I don’t know if it’s better but at least we can try something new.”

