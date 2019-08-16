Griebel hoping Zlin memories can boost ERC bid

Marijan Griebel is back at the scene of one of his greatest triumphs in the FIA European Rally Championship.

On Barum Czech Rally Zlín in August 2017, Griebel captured the ERC1 Junior crown one year after winning the ERC3 Junior crown.



He’s back for a fifth time aiming to add to his points haul in the ŠKODA Fabia R5 he shares with co-driver Pirmin Winklhofer.



“I like this event, it’s my fifth time here and I have very good expectations,” said the German champion.

