Griebel’s co-driver on Rally di Roma Capitale, Pirmin Winklhofer, is unavailable due to work commitments, while Stefan Kopczyk, who co-drove Griebel to ERC1 Junior title glory in 2017, is waiting on the birth of his second child.



That’s led to Griebel joining forces with Braun for round three of the FIA European Rally Championship season.



“We already did 400 stage kilometres with him in a test, he has a class win in the World Rally Championship and some German rounds in his pocket so he’s one of the best in the country and it should work out good.”



Braun got to experience life on board Griebel’s Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5 during a test close to Fafe yesterday (Wednesday).