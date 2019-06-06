Double ERC Junior champion Marijan Griebel has suggested that he might try circuit racing in a bid to up his qualifying pace in the FIA European Rally Championship.

Griebel was P11 on Rally Liepāja’s Qualifying Stage last month. That meant he was driver number 11 to choose his starting position for leg one under ERC rules. As a result, he ran P5 and was one of several drivers to loose out on a less clean and stable road surface.



“I lost the rally on the qualifying already,” said the reigning German champion. “Qualifying was never my strength. In the R2 car it didn't matter, but in R5 on gravel it’s much more important so maybe I have to go in circuit racing to practice a little bit.”



Griebel’s prospects improved for leg two with overnight reseeding putting him P12 on the road after he completed the opening day’s action in P11. And he served notice of what might have been with a brace of top-five stage times to finish seventh overall.

The post Griebel looks to circuit racing for ERC qualifying fix appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.