Griebel ready for “really, really difficult” ERC finale

Double ERC Junior champion Marijan Griebel reckons Rally Hungary will be “really, really difficult” following two days of reconnaissance of the sealed-surface stages.

Griebel, the 2018 German champion, is switching back to ERC3 for the deciding round of the 2019 season after being recruited by Toksport WRT to bolster its bid to win the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams.



“It’s really, really difficult,” Griebel said. “For sure the weather is one thing but there are a lot of stages in the dark, at least for the R2 cars, and the muddy conditions are really a lot. It will be difficult, slippery, but exciting.”



Griebel explained that the challenging conditions have prompted a slight revision to his pacenotes. “I marked more braking points than before because if you miss the braking points here one time it’s already too late. In dry conditions you can handle [it] but here it is really important you are early enough on the brakes. Also, you cannot drive with 100 per cent of pushing here and because there are a lot of gravel parts, you need to try to avoid punctures. It’s going to be a difficult story and the driver with the less problems will be in the best position.”

