Griebel was making only his third start in the Saintéloc Junior Team-run car but impressed by completing leg on in sixth overall.



Although a high-speed spin cost him time and confidence on leg two, he reached the finish in a season-best ninth alongside co-driver Tobias Braun.



“The first day in particular went almost perfectly for us,” said Griebel. “The drivers in front of me can start more regularly than we do and we just lack this rhythm at the moment."



Of his high-speed spin, Griebel described the moment: “For the first time in my life, I spin at 130kph. Not only did that cost me a lot of time, but I also lost a bit of confidence afterwards. But we can still be satisfied. There was a noticeable improvement over the previous races and I'm getting on better and better with the Citroën.”