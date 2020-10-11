In what was Griebel’s second appearance in his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 R5, his first on wet Tarmac and his first with stand-in co-driver Tobias Braun, 10th-place FIA European Rally Championship represented a strong result following the rain-hit event.



“We just missed our goal of placing in the top 10, but we were able to increase the pace significantly on the second day in particular and brought the car to the finish without a single scratch,” said Griebel, who lost time with a puncture on stage six. "At the next run in Hungary we will try harder than ever and try to achieve a good result, also in order to justify the commitment of our sponsors in this difficult time."