Griebel/Winklhofer partnership reunited in ERC

The hugely successful Griebel/Winklhofer partnership is reforming on PZM 76th Rally Poland, the fourth round of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship.

Pirmin Winklhofer (pictured right) co-drove fellow German Marijan Griebel (left) to the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship in 2016. Their last event together was the Cyprus Rally of that year when they finished second overall. It was the prize for their title triumph and also marked their step up from R2 to R5 level.



Since then Griebel has enjoyed continued European success, linking up with Stefan Kopczyk to win the ERC1 Junior crown in 2017. Griebel then recruited Alexander Rath to win the German title last season, while continuing to work with Kopcyzk.



Winklhofer’s return alongside Griebel had always been planned once the co-driver had completed a period of study abroad.



But while his partnership with Winklhofer has been revived, the challenge of driving on gravel with limited experience of R5 machinery remains, as Griebel explained.



“On fast gravel roads we still lack the experience in the R5,” said Griebel, who will continue to pilot a ŠKODA Fabia R5 for Raimund Baumschlager’s BRR operation. “But we have learned a lot during our last assignment in Latvia and I assume that the characteristics of the special stages are similar."



Griebel has one Rally Poland start to his name, tackling the event in an Opel ADAM R2 in 2016 when it counted as a round of the world championship. Ella Kremer, daughter of former ERC champion Armin Kremer, one of Griebel’s main supporters, co-drove.

