Nikolay Gryazin was fastest on the Qualifying Stage for Rally Hungary, round seven of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

He beat Mads Østberg, the 2020 WRC2 champion, by 0.477s through the 4.35-kilometre Napkor test with ORLEN Team’s Miko Marczyk third followed by Frigyes Turán and Hyundai Rally Team Italia’s Umberto Scandola.



“I made some mistakes in the dirty places but I was not losing so much time,” said Gryazin, who is making his Rally Hungary debut in a Sports Racing Technologies Volkswagen Polo GTI R5.



Efrén Llarena was sixth quickest for Rallye Team Spain followed by Yoann Bonato (CHL Sport Auto) and Toksport WRT’s Andreas Mikkelsen, who can become provisional ERC champion this weekend.



Ádám Velenczei was ninth followed by Yacco ACCR Team's Erik Cais as home hero Norbert Herczig was troubled by an apparent power issue in P11. Simone Campedelli, Alberto Battistolli, new Team MRF Tyres recruit Nil Solans and András Hadik, the 2020 Hungarian champion, completed the top 15.



The fastest 15 drivers will now take part in the Start Order Selection in Nyíregyháza from 16h45 local time.

